Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $309,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

PM stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.27.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

