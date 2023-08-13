Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.57.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,222,651 shares of company stock worth $19,300,198 in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.04.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

