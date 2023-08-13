Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,099 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,798,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,114.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTV. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.55.

NYSE:FTV opened at $79.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day moving average is $68.87. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $57.43 and a 1-year high of $79.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

