Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eightco Stock Performance

Shares of OCTO opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eightco has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

Get Eightco alerts:

Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($5.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter. Eightco had a negative net margin of 218.45% and a negative return on equity of 574.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eightco

Eightco Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eightco stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eightco Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:OCTO Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned about 0.81% of Eightco at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eightco Holdings Inc provides funding solutions for e-commerce businesses in North America and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Inventory Management Solutions and Corrugated. It also manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eightco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eightco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.