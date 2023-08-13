Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in Elevance Health by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ELV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.93.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $474.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $454.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

