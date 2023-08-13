Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 323,200 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 262,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Elisa Oyj Stock Performance

Elisa Oyj stock opened at $62.45 on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a 1 year low of $58.53 and a 1 year high of $62.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELMUF. HSBC lowered shares of Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elisa Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

