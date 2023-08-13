Empower (MPWR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $65,149.12

Empower (MPWR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Empower has a market cap of $65,149.12 and approximately $331,197.30 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Empower has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Empower token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Empower Token Profile

Empower was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.0031771 USD and is down -4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $335,889.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

