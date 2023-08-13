Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.0655 on Major Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 31.7% against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $4.42 million and $120,548.80 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0655 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00042087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00028712 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 67,452,538 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

