Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several analysts have commented on ERF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Enerplus stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.17. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $19.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 5.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enerplus by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $105,372,000 after purchasing an additional 169,917 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Enerplus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 7,798,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $112,379,000 after purchasing an additional 107,659 shares during the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Enerplus by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP now owns 4,229,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $61,196,000 after purchasing an additional 889,523 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enerplus by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,131,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP bought a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

