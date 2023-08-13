Ergo Price Hits $1.22 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, Ergo has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $88.29 million and approximately $284,311.95 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00004143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,402.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.12 or 0.00282691 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.59 or 0.00780867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013728 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.13 or 0.00541220 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00060136 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00122252 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 72,472,341 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

