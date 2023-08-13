Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Lifted to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $247.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $208.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $244.60.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $245.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $300.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

