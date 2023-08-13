Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, Ethereum Name Service has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Name Service has a total market capitalization of $265.69 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Name Service token can now be bought for about $9.03 or 0.00030711 BTC on exchanges.

Ethereum Name Service Profile

Ethereum Name Service (CRYPTO:ENS) is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,411,826 tokens. The official message board for Ethereum Name Service is ens.mirror.xyz. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Name Service is ens.domains.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain created by the Ethereum Foundation and developed with the help of a community of developers. It is used to create human-readable names for Ethereum addresses to identify counter-parties and transfer funds quickly, securely and without the need for long addresses.”

Buying and Selling Ethereum Name Service

