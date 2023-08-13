EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 739,100 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the July 15th total of 431,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EVERTEC Price Performance

NYSE:EVTC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.34. 228,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,291. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $42.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on EVERTEC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $127,224.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,956.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $127,224.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,956.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 6,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $231,866.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,101.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,842 shares of company stock worth $901,792. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 78.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in EVERTEC by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

(Get Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.