Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,645 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,602,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,537,000 after buying an additional 526,479 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after buying an additional 9,253,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,349,000 after buying an additional 166,867 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sysco by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,318,000 after buying an additional 310,274 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $87.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

