Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,861 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,414,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $395,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916,905 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,926,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,937,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,009,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $380,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,476 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2,954.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,951,565 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $78,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,680 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCX opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.84.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

