Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,647,156,000 after purchasing an additional 493,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after buying an additional 95,728 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,483,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,920,000 after buying an additional 121,894 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,573 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

ROP opened at $489.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $475.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.45. The company has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $502.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,580 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

