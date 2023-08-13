First Digital USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, First Digital USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. First Digital USD has a market cap of $308.49 million and $14.30 million worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 308,784,747 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 308,784,747.19. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99993351 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $12,046,065.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

