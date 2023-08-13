First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the July 15th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 101,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of TDIV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,096. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.31 and its 200 day moving average is $54.92.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

