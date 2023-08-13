Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Up 86.7% in July

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Down 2.8 %

BDL stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422. The company has a market capitalization of $55.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $33.33.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 3.38%.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Flanigan’s Enterprises’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDL. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.