Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Short Interest Update

Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Fobi AI Stock Down 11.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FOBIF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. 16,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26. Fobi AI has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.52.

Fobi AI Company Profile

Fobi AI Inc, operates as a data intelligence company worldwide. The company offers artificial intelligence, automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. It also provides Fobi, a plug and play hardware or software that offers real-time, detailed insights and automated, and personalized engagement.

