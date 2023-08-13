Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Short Interest Update

Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Fobi AI Stock Down 11.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FOBIF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. 16,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26. Fobi AI has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.52.
Fobi AI Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fobi AI
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Fobi AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fobi AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.