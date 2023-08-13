Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Increased by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor accounts for about 1.6% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.14. 64,371,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,484,544. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

