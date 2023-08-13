Formidable Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,788,000 after purchasing an additional 73,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,860,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,426,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,061,000 after acquiring an additional 138,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $251.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $463,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,240 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $197.30 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.66.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.