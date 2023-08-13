Formidable Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,019,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,808,000 after buying an additional 645,291 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,319,000 after purchasing an additional 510,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 743,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,927,000 after purchasing an additional 481,427 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Barclays boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.99. 1,172,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,324. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day moving average of $91.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

