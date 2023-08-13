Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,579,000 after acquiring an additional 267,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,427 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $2,519,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.04. 2,873,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,910,999. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $253.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.18.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

