Formidable Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,355,000 after buying an additional 2,326,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13,794.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 942,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 935,969 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $116,487,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $151.27. 4,139,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,252,691. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.03 and its 200 day moving average is $146.64. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

