Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.39. 1,614,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $122.44. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.43.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday. SpectralCast reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROST

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.