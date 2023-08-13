Fortis Advisors LLC Has $859,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $105.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,967,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,324. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.14 and a 200-day moving average of $108.23. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $115.88.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.