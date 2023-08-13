Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,854 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,243,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,717,000 after buying an additional 140,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Nomura cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Macquarie raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Price Performance

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.76. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $32.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $33.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.49 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 5.11%. Analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

