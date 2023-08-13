Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,650,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,170,000 after buying an additional 42,193 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 36,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 25,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HST. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

