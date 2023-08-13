Foster & Motley Inc. Has $812,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 114,738 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $597,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,677,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 198,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

