Foster & Motley Inc. Invests $760,000 in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 32,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.46.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.46%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $90,445.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,802.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

