Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,025 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $85.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $98.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $87.81.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.65.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

