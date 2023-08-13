Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJXFree Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,025 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $85.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $98.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $87.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.65.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

