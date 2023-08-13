Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 93.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,390,000 after purchasing an additional 99,534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,209,000 after buying an additional 223,987 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,119,000 after buying an additional 17,081 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 694,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,459,000 after buying an additional 296,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $79.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $84.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.35.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on CONSOL Energy from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

