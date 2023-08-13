Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 87,051 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:COP opened at $117.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.96. The company has a market capitalization of $141.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.40.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

