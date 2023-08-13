Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,217 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LXP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LXP. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

LXP opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.78.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 238.11%.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

