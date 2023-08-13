Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 18,940 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,940 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,652,000 after buying an additional 75,015 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 40.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 24,835 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,608,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on KRC. StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE KRC opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $54.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.46. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.85%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

