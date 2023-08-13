Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $45.22 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.