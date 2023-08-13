Frax Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 13th. Frax has a total market cap of $811.76 million and $2.93 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frax has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Frax token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Token Profile

Frax launched on December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 812,641,409 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

