FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) PT Lowered to $2.50 at Piper Sandler

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday.

FTC Solar Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of FTCI opened at $2.31 on Thursday. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.52 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 58.87% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,890,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,469,622.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FTC Solar news, Director Tamara Mullings sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $69,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,977.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,890,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,469,622.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,154,983 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,678. 29.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 16.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 4.5% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 41.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 43.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

