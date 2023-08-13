General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Holdings Lifted by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.6 %

GD stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.99. 1,210,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,543. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.22 and its 200-day moving average is $220.63. The company has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

