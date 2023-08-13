General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Raised by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

General Electric stock opened at $114.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $124.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on General Electric

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.