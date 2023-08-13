General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in General Mills by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,438,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Mills by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $72.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Argus raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

