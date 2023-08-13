Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Short Interest Up 20.5% in July

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Gentex Price Performance

Gentex Announces Dividend

GNTX stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,021. Gentex has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,441 shares in the company, valued at $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $147,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after buying an additional 8,622,309 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Gentex by 98,058.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,446,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 4,004.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,271,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,318 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

