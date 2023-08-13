Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Short Interest Up 85.7% in July

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Geodrill Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GEODF traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,349. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32. Geodrill has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $2.68.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Zambia, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi drilling, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services.

