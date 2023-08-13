Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Short Interest Up 85.7% in July

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Geodrill Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GEODF traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,349. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32. Geodrill has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $2.68.
Geodrill Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Geodrill
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.