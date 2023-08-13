Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, an increase of 82.3% from the July 15th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,617.0 days.

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

GRRMF remained flat at $114.35 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.63. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $120.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment platforms.

