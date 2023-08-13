Gladius Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Gladius Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Fair Isaac accounts for about 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $886.57.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,560 shares of company stock worth $1,998,018. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $860.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $812.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $743.58. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $389.83 and a 52 week high of $892.03.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

