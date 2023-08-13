Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2023

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTIIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,600 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 287,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 989,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Global Tech Industries Group Stock Performance

Shares of GTII stock remained flat at $0.77 during trading hours on Friday. 369,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,689. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. Global Tech Industries Group has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc operates an online cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States. The company operates Beyond Blockchain, a cryptocurrency trading platform, which allows multi-currency clearing and direct settlements in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Bitcoin SV, Aave, Compound, Uniswap, Chainlink, and Yearn Finance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Tech Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Tech Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.