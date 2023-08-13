Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Short Interest Update

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

BITS stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $40.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $49.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 million, a P/E ratio of -79.12 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.26.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.86%.

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

