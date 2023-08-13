Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 786,700 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 668,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
NASDAQ:BUG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.77. 61,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,947. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.28 million, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000.
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
