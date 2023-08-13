Gode Chain (GODE) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last week, Gode Chain has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $168,328.71 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

